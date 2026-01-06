Unrest in Tehran: Protests, Economic Turmoil, and Global Tensions

Protesters staged a significant sit-in at Tehran's Grand Bazaar on Tuesday, voicing discontent over Iran's failing economy and plummeting currency. Security forces dispersed the demonstrators with tear gas as the market closed down in response.

The protests, sparked by the rial's fall to a record low of 1.46 million to USD 1, have led to at least 35 fatalities and over 1,200 arrests. This economic unrest is compounded by Iran's Central Bank reducing subsidized exchange rates, likely increasing consumer prices further.

As President Masoud Pezeshkian urged a governmental investigation into protest-related violence, he acknowledged the crisis is potentially beyond control. Meanwhile, international scrutiny mounts, with U.S. President Donald Trump promising intervention should Iran continue to violently suppress peaceful protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)