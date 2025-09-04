Left Menu

Tragedy on Lisbon's Iconic Funicular: Gloria Line Accident

At least 16 people died and over 20 were injured in a crash on Lisbon's Gloria funicular railway line. The accident is among the deadliest in the city's public transport history. Authorities are investigating its cause as the line remains one of Lisbon's most popular tourist attractions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:45 IST
Tragedy on Lisbon's Iconic Funicular: Gloria Line Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic accident on Lisbon's Gloria funicular railway line has left at least 16 people dead and more than 20 injured. The derailment represents one of the deadliest public transport disasters in the Portuguese capital's history.

Ascensor da Gloria, popularly known as the Gloria Lift, traverses the steep Calcada da Gloria street. It is a favored tourist attraction, offering access from Lisbon's downtown area to the scenic terraces of Sao Pedro de Alcantara and the lively Bairro Alto district.

The funicular line, initially opened in 1885 and electrified in 1914, transports around 3 million passengers annually. The accident took place at a bend near the bottom of the 265-meter track. Authorities are probing the underlying causes while ensuring all maintenance protocols were followed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha's Coastal Defense Bolstered by 'Sagar Kavach-2'

Odisha's Coastal Defense Bolstered by 'Sagar Kavach-2'

 India
2
India's GST 2.0 Reforms Herald Manufacturing Surge

India's GST 2.0 Reforms Herald Manufacturing Surge

 India
3
GST Council's Lifeline: Insurance Stocks Struggle Amid Tax Reforms

GST Council's Lifeline: Insurance Stocks Struggle Amid Tax Reforms

 India
4
Supreme Court Reviews PoP Idol Ruling in Maharashtra

Supreme Court Reviews PoP Idol Ruling in Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025