Tragedy on Lisbon's Iconic Funicular: Gloria Line Accident

A tragic accident on Lisbon's Gloria funicular railway line has left at least 16 people dead and more than 20 injured. The derailment represents one of the deadliest public transport disasters in the Portuguese capital's history.

Ascensor da Gloria, popularly known as the Gloria Lift, traverses the steep Calcada da Gloria street. It is a favored tourist attraction, offering access from Lisbon's downtown area to the scenic terraces of Sao Pedro de Alcantara and the lively Bairro Alto district.

The funicular line, initially opened in 1885 and electrified in 1914, transports around 3 million passengers annually. The accident took place at a bend near the bottom of the 265-meter track. Authorities are probing the underlying causes while ensuring all maintenance protocols were followed.

