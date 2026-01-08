Left Menu

Crime detection rate in Palghar touches 89 pc in 2025; road accident deaths decline

Crime detection rate in Maharashtras Palghar district rose to 89 per cent in 2025, while road accident deaths saw a decline during the year, a senior police official has said. In 2024, the district had registered 35 murders and 28 attempted murders.Fatal road accidents dropped to 274 last year from 347 in the year before.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 08-01-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 14:27 IST
Crime detection rate in Maharashtra's Palghar district rose to 89 per cent in 2025, while road accident deaths saw a decline during the year, a senior police official has said. Releasing their annual performance report for 2025 on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh stated that violent crimes also came down.

A total of 2,121 crimes were registered under "category 1 to 5" last year, of which 1,894 (89 per cent) were detected. In 2024, the district police had detected 1,889 of the 2,141 cases, he said. Conviction rate improved by 2 percentage points to 59 per cent.

The figures for murders and attempted murders stood at 31 and 16, respectively, last year. In 2024, the district had registered 35 murders and 28 attempted murders.

Fatal road accidents dropped to 274 last year from 347 in the year before. Injuries due to road accidents marginally rose to 277 in 2025 from 273 in 2024, he added.

