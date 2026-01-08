UP: Cleric's son faces rash driving case after accident, second FIR in two days

A case has been registered against the son of a leader of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) for rash driving after he allegedly crashed his car into a bus, police said on Thursday.

This is the second FIR against Farman Raza Khan (30), who was allegedly found carrying some crystal meth, an illegal drug, in his car after the accident.

He is the son of IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan who is an accused in the violence in Bareilly that erupted during the ''I Love Muhammad'' protests in September 26 last year.

Farman was on the way to Bareilly in his car which rammed into a bus late Tuesday night near Kachhiyani Kheda temple here, they said.

''The car was badly damaged, but no one was injured in the accident. Later on checking crystal meth was recovered from the car,'' Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI.

In his FIR, the bus driver, Shivendra Pandey, said that he was going at a slow speed when it was hit by a car, damaging it badly.

The FIR was lodged against Farman at Tilhar police station on Wednesday under BNS sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 324 (4) (mischief), Dwivedi said.

Earlier, he was booked under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

