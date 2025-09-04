Left Menu

U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

The U.S. dollar remained stable ahead of a key jobs report, amid signs of labor market weakness prompting expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut. Jobless claims rose more than anticipated, while private payroll growth underperformed. Treasury yields fell, with traders betting heavily on an upcoming rate reduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 19:24 IST
U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar stayed stable on Thursday in anticipation of a critical jobs report, following data indicating a weakening labor market, heightening expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut this month. Recent statistics revealed that jobless claims increased more than expected, reflecting growing softness in employment conditions.

The dollar index rose by 0.2% to 98.34 after a previous decline, showcasing market uncertainty as traders await Friday's comprehensive non-farm payrolls report. Although the dollar strengthened against the yen and franc, it lost ground on Wednesday to these safe-haven currencies.

Treasury yields showed a slight decline, with the 2-year note yield dropping 1.4 basis points and the 10-year yield down 2.5 basis points. The market is heavily pricing in the likelihood of an imminent rate cut by the Federal Reserve, with confidence levels rising to near certainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blaze Erupts in Mumbai Firecracker Shop

Blaze Erupts in Mumbai Firecracker Shop

 India
2
Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Dam Breach Leads to Flash Flood Fatalities

Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Dam Breach Leads to Flash Flood Fatalities

 India
3
EU-India Trade Talks: Momentum Builds for Free Trade Agreement

EU-India Trade Talks: Momentum Builds for Free Trade Agreement

 Global
4
GST 2.0: A New Dawn for India's Economy

GST 2.0: A New Dawn for India's Economy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025