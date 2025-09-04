U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

The U.S. dollar stayed stable on Thursday in anticipation of a critical jobs report, following data indicating a weakening labor market, heightening expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut this month. Recent statistics revealed that jobless claims increased more than expected, reflecting growing softness in employment conditions.

The dollar index rose by 0.2% to 98.34 after a previous decline, showcasing market uncertainty as traders await Friday's comprehensive non-farm payrolls report. Although the dollar strengthened against the yen and franc, it lost ground on Wednesday to these safe-haven currencies.

Treasury yields showed a slight decline, with the 2-year note yield dropping 1.4 basis points and the 10-year yield down 2.5 basis points. The market is heavily pricing in the likelihood of an imminent rate cut by the Federal Reserve, with confidence levels rising to near certainty.

