Left Menu

New Levies on Tobacco and Pan Masala: Government's Bold Move

Starting February 1, additional excise duty will be charged on tobacco products and a new cess on pan masala, superseding the existing compensation cess. Pan masala will face a 40% GST rate and biris 18%. A Health and National Security Cess will also be applied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 00:42 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 00:42 IST
New Levies on Tobacco and Pan Masala: Government's Bold Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government announced that from February 1, additional excise duty will be imposed on tobacco products and a new cess on pan masala, replacing the existing compensation cess.

This change will mean that pan masala, cigarettes, and similar products will now incur a GST rate of 40%, while biris will have an 18% GST rate.

A Health and National Security Cess will be applied on pan masala, with tobacco products attracting extra excise duty. Effective February 1, the existing GST compensation cess will no longer be in effect.

TRENDING

1
New Levies on Tobacco and Pan Masala: Government's Bold Move

New Levies on Tobacco and Pan Masala: Government's Bold Move

 India
2
Wall Street’s Roller-Coaster Year Ends on AI High Notes

Wall Street’s Roller-Coaster Year Ends on AI High Notes

 Global
3
European Allies Unite for Ukraine's Future

European Allies Unite for Ukraine's Future

 France
4
Naxalite Leader with Bounty Eliminated in Bihar Encounter

Naxalite Leader with Bounty Eliminated in Bihar Encounter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025