New Levies on Tobacco and Pan Masala: Government's Bold Move
Starting February 1, additional excise duty will be charged on tobacco products and a new cess on pan masala, superseding the existing compensation cess. Pan masala will face a 40% GST rate and biris 18%. A Health and National Security Cess will also be applied.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 00:42 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 00:42 IST
- Country:
- India
The government announced that from February 1, additional excise duty will be imposed on tobacco products and a new cess on pan masala, replacing the existing compensation cess.
This change will mean that pan masala, cigarettes, and similar products will now incur a GST rate of 40%, while biris will have an 18% GST rate.
A Health and National Security Cess will be applied on pan masala, with tobacco products attracting extra excise duty. Effective February 1, the existing GST compensation cess will no longer be in effect.
ALSO READ
Goa Government Takes Action After Nightclub Fire Tragedy
Himachal Pradesh Government Delivers New Year Relief with Compassionate Job Appointments
Haryana Government Announces New Postings for IPS and HPS Officers
Government Extends Import Restrictions on Low-Ash Metallurgical Coke
Political Shake-Up: Key Resignations in Bangladesh Interim Government