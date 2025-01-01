New Levies on Tobacco and Pan Masala: Government's Bold Move

The government announced that from February 1, additional excise duty will be imposed on tobacco products and a new cess on pan masala, replacing the existing compensation cess.

This change will mean that pan masala, cigarettes, and similar products will now incur a GST rate of 40%, while biris will have an 18% GST rate.

A Health and National Security Cess will be applied on pan masala, with tobacco products attracting extra excise duty. Effective February 1, the existing GST compensation cess will no longer be in effect.