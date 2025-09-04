Andhra Pradesh Chambers Hail Landmark GST Reforms as Game-Changer for MSMEs

The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) expressed strong support for the GST reforms announced by the Centre, hailing them as a pivotal step for businesses and citizens. The president of AP Chambers, Potluri Bhaskara Rao, emphasized that the transition to a simplified two-slab system would greatly enhance various sectors, particularly Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Rao highlighted that the reformed GST structure, with reduced taxes on essentials such as food, education, and healthcare, promises to alleviate burdens on households, improve affordability, and elevate living standards. He further noted that streamlining the tax system would foster better compliance, reduce costs and litigation, and bring about greater clarity.

Emphasizing the reforms' potential to bolster competitiveness in agriculture and industry, Rao urged industries to transmit tax reductions to consumers, advocating for government oversight to ensure compliance. Additionally, he proposed a GST cut on fruit pulp-based carbonated beverages to support horticulture and add value to agricultural outputs.

