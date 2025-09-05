Left Menu

India's Semiconductor Boom: Semicon India 2025's Impact

Semicon India 2025 marks a pivotal moment in India's rapid ascent as a key player in the global semiconductor industry. With notable international participation, the event underscores India's growing ecosystem and strategic positioning in technology, bolstered by substantial governmental incentives and investments.

Ashok Chandak, President, Semi India. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is fast establishing itself as a powerhouse in the semiconductor industry, as highlighted by the Semicon India 2025 event, according to Ashok Chandak, President of Semi India. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Chandak emphasized the significance of the event which saw numerous monumental announcements.

Reflecting the swift growth of India's semiconductor sector, the event served as a testament to the nation's increasing global stature. With participation from 48 countries, the conference drew nearly 18,000 attendees by its second day, with total footfall expected to reach 28,000-30,000 by its conclusion.

Chandak noted the presence of global leaders sharing insights, underlining India's rising prominence in the sector. The event demonstrated the trust being placed in India's semiconductor capabilities, showcasing the strength of its ecosystem across the entire value chain, from materials to advanced packaging.

Held from September 2 to 4, the three-day event aimed to fortify a robust semiconductor ecosystem in India. Semiconductors play a vital role today, powering advancements in healthcare, communication, and strategic security. India's journey, accelerated by the India Semiconductor Mission launched in 2021, now includes a significant Rs 76,000 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

To date, 10 semiconductor manufacturing projects have been greenlit, with investments topping Rs 1.60 lakh crore across multiple states, demonstrating the government's commitment to establishing a resilient semiconductor infrastructure.

