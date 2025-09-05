Car-Bus collision in Rajasthan leaves two dead

Two persons were killed and 15 others injured when a car collided with a bus in Maulasar area of Rajasthan's Deedwana-Kuchaman district on Friday, police said. Circle Officer (Deedwana) Dharam Poonia said five persons were travelling in the car out of which two died on the spot, while three sustained injuries. ''Additionally, 12 passengers on the bus were also injured,'' Poonia said.

All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)