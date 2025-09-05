Car-Bus collision in Rajasthan leaves two dead
Two persons were killed and 15 others injured when a car collided with a bus in Maulasar area of Rajasthans Deedwana-Kuchaman district on Friday, police said. Circle Officer Deedwana Dharam Poonia said five persons were travelling in the car out of which two died on the spot, while three sustained injuries.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-09-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 13:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Two persons were killed and 15 others injured when a car collided with a bus in Maulasar area of Rajasthan's Deedwana-Kuchaman district on Friday, police said. Circle Officer (Deedwana) Dharam Poonia said five persons were travelling in the car out of which two died on the spot, while three sustained injuries. ''Additionally, 12 passengers on the bus were also injured,'' Poonia said.
All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Maulasar
- Deedwana-Kuchaman
- Circle Officer
- Poonia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajasthan CM Praises Modi's GST Reforms as 'Historic Gift' for Citizens
Religious Conversion Arrests Stir Controversy in Rajasthan
Tensions Escalate in Rajasthan as Farmer's Murder Sparks Violent Protests
Rajasthan's Rescue Ramp-up: CM Sharma's Directive for Flood Relief
Rajasthan Faces Torrential Downpour as Met Office Issues Alerts