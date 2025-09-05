Left Menu

Car-Bus collision in Rajasthan leaves two dead

Two persons were killed and 15 others injured when a car collided with a bus in Maulasar area of Rajasthans Deedwana-Kuchaman district on Friday, police said. Circle Officer Deedwana Dharam Poonia said five persons were travelling in the car out of which two died on the spot, while three sustained injuries.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-09-2025 13:24 IST
Two persons were killed and 15 others injured when a car collided with a bus in Maulasar area of Rajasthan's Deedwana-Kuchaman district on Friday, police said. Circle Officer (Deedwana) Dharam Poonia said five persons were travelling in the car out of which two died on the spot, while three sustained injuries. ''Additionally, 12 passengers on the bus were also injured,'' Poonia said.

All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, he added.

