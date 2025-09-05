Kama Ayurveda's Bringadi Is Reborn as "Bringaras"

BusinessWire India New Delhi [India], September 5: At the heart of this transformation is the combination of the power of Ayurveda's ancestral recipes with the precision of modern science. Each formula is elevated with record concentrations of bhringaraj, augmented with repairing bio-actives. The result is beauty that is not only rooted in authenticity but also visibly transformative, offering rituals that bring mind, body, and spirit into balance while delivering fast, effective results.

One of the most iconic creations of the brand, the legendary Bringadi Oil, has now been reborn as Bringaras. More refined, more powerful, and more sensorial than ever. Bringaras comes from {bhringaraj}, the master ingredient of the formula, used in Ayurvedic medicine to support scalp health and promote hair growth, and {ras}, the Sanskrit word for "the essence of ". It reflects the formula's unique concentration of bhringaraj and its powerful ability to regenerate both scalp and hair. Clinically tested, the range demonstrates impressive results, from visibly stronger hair to restored scalp balance, proving that ancient wisdom, when empowered by science, delivers extraordinary transformation.

The new Bringaras hair-oiling ritual offers a complete collection of scalp & hair treatments to deeply rebalance the scalp for stronger, shinier hair: -Invigorating Scalp & Hair Oil: the iconic Bringadi oil, now more powerful than ever - deeply rebalances the scalp for stronger hair. 84% of people felt that their hair was stronger.

-Balancing Shampoo: a refreshing detox for scalp and hair, 94% of people felt their scalp was purified, with fewer impurities. -Purifying Scalp Scrub: an instant hair detox for long-lasting scalp balance, 90% of people felt a rebalanced scalp & purified roots.

-Hydrating Conditioner: the Ayurvedic conditioner for soft, nourished hair, 96% of people felt their hair was smoother and easier to detangle. -Regenerating Hair Mask: for the ultimate transformation, 90% of people noticed repair from roots to tips.

-Smoothing Hair Serum: the Ayurvedic secret to shine, with strong heat protection, instant +50% boost in radiance. -Kansa Scalp Brush: crafted from traditional Ayurvedic healing metal, it stimulates circulation and hair follicles for stronger, denser-looking hair.

A New Exclusive Scalp and Hair Diagnosis With Scalp Microcamera To accompany this launch, Kama Ayurveda is also reimagining its retail experience. In selected retail stores, guests will discover bespoke Ayurvedic consultations blending ancestral expertise with modern diagnostic tools. Using micro-camera technology and guided by Ayurvedic Masters, each consultation becomes a moment of reconnection, offering tailored rituals and an intimate, sensorial journey.

Through the rebirth of its legendary haircare line, the embrace of scientific innovation, and a deepened commitment to sustainability and holistic experiences, the brand continues its mission to share the energy of life and the wisdom of nature with the world. A new chapter in Ayurvedic haircare, embodied by a modern voice of balance and mindful self-care. Kama Ayurveda Introduces Rohit Saraf as the Face of Bringaras

Kama Ayurveda is proud to welcome acclaimed actor Rohit Saraf as the official ambassador of Bringaras, its reimagined Ayurvedic haircare collection designed to regenerate scalp and hair from roots to tips. With his rising influence, natural charm, and strong connection with a new generation of conscious consumers, Rohit perfectly reflects the spirit of Bringaras - a luxurious, results-driven ritual rooted in Ayurvedic wisdom and boosted with modern science. The Bringaras collection will be available from September 1, 2025, marking the beginning of a new age for Ayurvedic beauty.

Welcome to the World of Kama Ayurveda Born from the rediscovery of ancient Ayurvedic wisdom, Kama Ayurveda has always sought to bring timeless beauty rituals into the present. Since its creation in 2002 by visionary founder Vivek Sahni, the brand has been celebrated for its authentic formulations, carefully crafted from nature's most precious botanicals. After the successful relaunch of our Kumkumadi skincare collection, Kama Ayurveda now unveils the new Bringaras haircare ritual - a complete collection designed to elevate scalp and hair health through the union of Ayurveda and modern science.

Always with the planet in mind, this commitment to excellence extends beyond performance to responsibility. Kama Ayurveda is proud to be the first Indian beauty brand to be awarded the prestigious Butterfly Mark certification by Positive Luxury. This international recognition reflects the brand's dedication to sustainable practices, transparency, and respect for the planet - a pledge to shape a future where luxury and responsibility walk hand in hand. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)