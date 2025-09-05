Left Menu

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Calls for GST Reform Benefits to Reach People

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has welcomed the GST Council's decision to rationalize rates but voiced concerns over potential revenue loss. He presses for the benefits to reach consumers and urges the Center to return the compensation cess to states. Siddaramaiah attributes past indirect tax failures to the Modi government's inaction.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed approval of the GST Council's decision to rationalize tax rates, underscoring the potential Rs 15,000-20,000 crore revenue loss for the state. While welcoming the move, he calls on the central government to devolve the compensation cess back to the states.

Siddaramaiah emphasized that the union government and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) must guarantee the benefits of GST rationalization are felt by consumers. The Chief Minister credited Rahul Gandhi and opposition leaders for their long-standing advocacy for such reforms, arguing it as long-delayed wisdom.

Highlighting the GST voting structure, Siddaramaiah criticized the central government's authority to block reforms despite opposition agreement, calling for a course correction to truly empower both states and citizens.

