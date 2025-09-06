Apple's Green Leap: Joining Forces with South Korean Innovators

In a strategic move to bolster innovation and sustainability, U.S. technology titan Apple Inc. announced its plans to deepen engagement with South Korean businesses. In an exclusive interview with Pulse, the English-language arm of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea, Apple's Vice President of Environment and Supply Chain Innovation, Sarah Chandler, outlined the vital role South Korean companies will play in Apple's global supply chain and sustainable strategy.

Committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, Apple is determined to slash carbon emissions across its worldwide supply network. Chandler emphasized that Apple's shopping outlets, corporate offices, and data centers are already powered entirely by renewable energy sources, but significant emissions from manufacturing, transportation, and recycling still require concerted efforts with suppliers.

Chandler also spotlighted the innovative strides made by Korean partners in aligning with Apple's environmental goals. Highlighting Apple's $100 billion business with over 200 Korean suppliers primarily in semiconductors and displays, she affirmed their pivotal role in reducing potent fluorinated greenhouse gases, crucial for Apple's pledge to cut these emissions by 90 per cent. As Apple continues to integrate sustainability with growth, Chandler noted their success in slashing emissions by 60 per cent since 2015 while boosting revenue by another 60 per cent.

