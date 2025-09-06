Road Safety: A Call for Collective Responsibility in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the growing concern over road safety, highlighting its significance in reducing fatalities. He observed that more individuals perish in road accidents annually than during the pandemic.

Stressing collective responsibility, Adityanath called on citizens and authorities to improve coordination and enhance public awareness, aiming to lower road accident statistics nationally.

He pointed to the essential role of ensuring healthy, fit drivers, emphasizing regular medical check-ups and enhanced eyesight for bus drivers to maintain passenger safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)