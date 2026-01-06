Left Menu

Kerala Transport Corporation's Record-Breaking Income Achievement

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) set a new daily income record of Rs 13.01 crore on January 5, with significant contributions from ticket sales. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan credited government policies, modernisation efforts, and employee collaboration for this milestone, signaling progress towards financial self-sufficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:37 IST
The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) achieved a daily income record of Rs 13.01 crore on January 5. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised the achievement, dismissing claims that the public transport system is failing.

The Chief Minister announced that ticket sales contributed Rs 12.18 crore of the total income, marking a historic milestone. The remaining Rs 83.5 lakh was generated through non-ticket sources, elevating the KSRTC beyond its previous record of Rs 10.19 crore set last September.

Vijayan attributed this success to the state government's effective policies, strategic management, modernization, and teamwork within KSRTC. He emphasized that the corporation is close to becoming fully self-reliant and extended congratulations to all employees for their dedication.

