Left Menu

Retail Spaces in Delhi-NCR See 25% Leasing Surge in 2025

Retail spaces leasing in Delhi-NCR increased by 25% in the first half of 2025 due to robust demand and new supply. Fashion and apparel led the demand with 35%, followed by homeware at 30%. Fresh supply reached 3 lakh sq ft. Experts cite retail's evolution into vibrant community-centric spaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 17:09 IST
Retail Spaces in Delhi-NCR See 25% Leasing Surge in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, leasing of retail spaces in Delhi-NCR surged by 25% in the first half of 2025, driven by stronger demand and increased supply, as reported by real estate consultant CBRE.

CBRE's data reveals that the Delhi-NCR region witnessed the leasing of 5 lakh square feet of retail space from January to June 2025, compared to 4 lakh square feet in the same period the previous year. The fashion and apparel segment emerged as a major demand driver, accounting for 35% of the total leasing, while homeware and departmental stores contributed to 30% of the share.

Ankit Sharma, SVP-Leasing at Elan Group, emphasized the transformation of retail into vibrant community spaces. Additionally, Gaurav Bansal, AVP of Leasing at Trehan Iris, noted the sector's resilience, as evidenced by the fresh supply of 3 lakh square feet of retail space in the first half of 2025, a stark contrast to no new supply during the same period in the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Discontent Rises Amidst Punjab's Mounting Flood Crisis

Political Discontent Rises Amidst Punjab's Mounting Flood Crisis

 India
2
Escalation in Gaza: High-Rise Strikes Amid Talks of Truce

Escalation in Gaza: High-Rise Strikes Amid Talks of Truce

 Global
3
NPF's Strategic Move to Reunite with CM Neiphiu Rio for a Stronger Naga Political Front

NPF's Strategic Move to Reunite with CM Neiphiu Rio for a Stronger Naga Poli...

 India
4
Indian Archers Poised for Glory at World Championships

Indian Archers Poised for Glory at World Championships

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025