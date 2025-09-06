Retail Spaces in Delhi-NCR See 25% Leasing Surge in 2025

In a significant development, leasing of retail spaces in Delhi-NCR surged by 25% in the first half of 2025, driven by stronger demand and increased supply, as reported by real estate consultant CBRE.

CBRE's data reveals that the Delhi-NCR region witnessed the leasing of 5 lakh square feet of retail space from January to June 2025, compared to 4 lakh square feet in the same period the previous year. The fashion and apparel segment emerged as a major demand driver, accounting for 35% of the total leasing, while homeware and departmental stores contributed to 30% of the share.

Ankit Sharma, SVP-Leasing at Elan Group, emphasized the transformation of retail into vibrant community spaces. Additionally, Gaurav Bansal, AVP of Leasing at Trehan Iris, noted the sector's resilience, as evidenced by the fresh supply of 3 lakh square feet of retail space in the first half of 2025, a stark contrast to no new supply during the same period in the previous year.

