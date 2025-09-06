Rajasthan's Road Revolution: 160 New Buses Hit the Roads

On Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma flagged off 160 new buses as part of an ambitious expansion of the state's transportation infrastructure. The event, held at Amar Jawan Jyoti in Jaipur, was highlighted by the introduction of a super luxury bus service connecting Jaipur to Kathgodam in Uttarakhand.

Sharma emphasized the state government's commitment to ensuring modern and safe transport facilities reach every citizen. He noted that the new fleet would alleviate traffic congestion and offer superior transport options. The Jaipur-Kathgodam service, in particular, is expected to boost tourism by facilitating visits to renowned spiritual destinations, including Baba Neem Karoli Dham.

In line with the state budget announcement, the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation has procured 160 Blue Line Express buses. Allocated to 12 depots across the region, these buses are set to enhance connectivity and public convenience significantly.