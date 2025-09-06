Left Menu

Sitharaman Vows Vigilant Monitoring of GST Rate Cut Implementation

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pledges to oversee business adherence to GST rate cuts for consumer benefit. Encourages public reporting of non-compliance, while acknowledging GST reform complexities and expected revenue loss offset by seasonal demand. Sitharaman critiques opposition's GST handling and commends cross-party collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 18:06 IST
Sitharaman Vows Vigilant Monitoring of GST Rate Cut Implementation
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has assured that she will personally supervise the implementation of GST rate cuts to ensure that the benefits reach consumers. In a Times Now interview, she vowed to monitor businesses closely to guarantee compliance.

Sitharaman urged the public to report any businesses that fail to reduce prices on goods with reduced taxes. She commended industry players who have committed to passing on these benefits and stressed the widespread impact of GST reforms on Indian citizens.

She acknowledged the complexities and bureaucratic efforts involved in GST reform and admitted an expected annual revenue loss of Rs 48,000 crore, though buoyant festival demands may help recuperate losses.

Responding to the opposition, Sitharaman noted their reluctant acknowledgment of the reform's importance, questioning their inaction during previous administrations. She highlighted cross-party collaborations in GST enhancements, expressing gratitude to all participating states.

Regarding GST rate cuts' timing, Sitharaman cited regional cultural variations in festival celebrations to counter timing criticisms. She underscored significant GST rationalizations aimed at reducing tax burdens while fostering economic growth across various sectors.

On international trade concerns, she expressed confidence in Prime Minister Modi's leadership, emphasizing India's national interests. India remains vigilant against adverse impacts from global tariff changes yet assures support to its exporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AGP Challenges Immigration Directive, Cites Assam Accord

AGP Challenges Immigration Directive, Cites Assam Accord

 India
2
Pranavi Urs Shines with Steady Start at Aramco Houston Championship

Pranavi Urs Shines with Steady Start at Aramco Houston Championship

 United States
3
Heroic Airlift: Indian Air Force Rescues Patients from Flood-Stricken Jammu & Kashmir

Heroic Airlift: Indian Air Force Rescues Patients from Flood-Stricken Jammu ...

 India
4
Land Reclamation Sparks Controversy in Sambhal District

Land Reclamation Sparks Controversy in Sambhal District

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025