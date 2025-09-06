Sitharaman Vows Vigilant Monitoring of GST Rate Cut Implementation

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has assured that she will personally supervise the implementation of GST rate cuts to ensure that the benefits reach consumers. In a Times Now interview, she vowed to monitor businesses closely to guarantee compliance.

Sitharaman urged the public to report any businesses that fail to reduce prices on goods with reduced taxes. She commended industry players who have committed to passing on these benefits and stressed the widespread impact of GST reforms on Indian citizens.

She acknowledged the complexities and bureaucratic efforts involved in GST reform and admitted an expected annual revenue loss of Rs 48,000 crore, though buoyant festival demands may help recuperate losses.

Responding to the opposition, Sitharaman noted their reluctant acknowledgment of the reform's importance, questioning their inaction during previous administrations. She highlighted cross-party collaborations in GST enhancements, expressing gratitude to all participating states.

Regarding GST rate cuts' timing, Sitharaman cited regional cultural variations in festival celebrations to counter timing criticisms. She underscored significant GST rationalizations aimed at reducing tax burdens while fostering economic growth across various sectors.

On international trade concerns, she expressed confidence in Prime Minister Modi's leadership, emphasizing India's national interests. India remains vigilant against adverse impacts from global tariff changes yet assures support to its exporters.

