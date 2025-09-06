Northern Railways to Resume Katra-Sangaldan Trains Amid Disruptions

Northern Railways in the Jammu division will operate local passenger trains between Katra and Sangaldan stations for five days starting September 8, an official announced. This move aims to assist stranded passengers amid ongoing transportation disruptions caused by rain and flash floods.

Regular train services have been significantly disrupted since August 26 due to severe weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir. However, Northern Railways reports that 21 train services have already been restored in the region.

The shuttle service between Jammu and Katra remains suspended after a landslide blocked the tracks for three consecutive days. Efforts are underway to clear obstacles and resume normal operations as quickly as possible.

