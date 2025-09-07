Left Menu

Santoor Set to Steal the Crown from Lifebuoy: A Market Battle in Soaps and Personal Care

Wipro Consumer Care's Santoor is poised to surpass HUL's Lifebuoy in the soap and personal care sector within a year. Santoor, with a market value exceeding Rs 2,700 crore, has expanded into various product categories. Meanwhile, Wipro continues to see growth through strategic acquisitions in the FMCG sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-09-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 10:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Santoor, a flagship brand under Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, is eyeing the top spot in the soap and personal care industry, challenging market leader HUL's Lifebuoy. The brand, already a heavyweight with revenues over Rs 2,700 crore, has diversified into liquid hand wash and other segments.

CEO Vineet Agrawal expressed optimism about Santoor's imminent rise to market leadership, noting it had previously overtaken Lux in popularity. Despite the competitive landscape, Wipro has reported above-market growth for FY25, fueled by strategic FMCG acquisitions.

Wipro's strategy has borne fruit with stakes in brands like Chandrika and Yardley, leading to significant growth. Additionally, the recent acquisition of Unza in Southeast Asia and Canway in South Africa showcases their successful expansion. The company remains confident in its diversified product base and robust management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

