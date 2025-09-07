Left Menu

Rupee Watch: Navigating Tariffs, Exchange Rates, and GST Reform

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasizes monitoring exchange rates as the rupee depreciates against the dollar. US tariffs on Indian goods add pressure, affecting sectors like textiles and shrimp. Meanwhile, a GST overhaul promises reduced prices on everyday items, aimed at benefiting the Indian populace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 16:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The rupee's decline against the dollar has garnered attention, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserting vigilant monitoring. She noted the depreciation of various currencies against the dollar, attributing it to the global strengthening of the US currency.

The Reserve Bank of India's interventions aim to curb further losses, as US tariffs on Indian goods raise concerns. Tariffs impacting textiles, gems, and mechanical machinery exacerbate the challenges, prompting a need for careful navigation in trade relations.

Amid these economic hurdles, a landmark Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform is set to reduce the burden on families and boost consumption, starting September 22. This tax restructuring targets broad product categories, promising wider economic benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

