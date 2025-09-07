Rupee Watch: Navigating Tariffs, Exchange Rates, and GST Reform

The rupee's decline against the dollar has garnered attention, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserting vigilant monitoring. She noted the depreciation of various currencies against the dollar, attributing it to the global strengthening of the US currency.

The Reserve Bank of India's interventions aim to curb further losses, as US tariffs on Indian goods raise concerns. Tariffs impacting textiles, gems, and mechanical machinery exacerbate the challenges, prompting a need for careful navigation in trade relations.

Amid these economic hurdles, a landmark Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform is set to reduce the burden on families and boost consumption, starting September 22. This tax restructuring targets broad product categories, promising wider economic benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)