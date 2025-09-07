Health Minister Calls for Airbus on Tamil Nadu Routes

In a bid to enhance passenger comfort and connectivity, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian has called on the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to enable the operation of larger Airbus aircraft on domestic routes like Madurai and Tuticorin.

In a formal plea to Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, Subramanian highlighted the inconvenience faced by travelers, often forced to endure standing in shuttle buses due to inadequate seating capacity. These buses transport passengers to aircraft parked at distant bays due to lower parking fees.

Subramanian argued that deploying Airbus aircraft, which can accommodate more passengers than the currently used ATR planes, could alleviate these issues and better serve the significant number of travelers heading to key regional destinations.

