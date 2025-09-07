Left Menu

Health Minister Calls for Airbus on Tamil Nadu Routes

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian urged the Civil Aviation Ministry to permit Airbus aircraft on domestic routes like Madurai and Tuticorin. He highlighted issues with current shuttle bus services affecting travelers, especially senior citizens and children, advocating for better passenger amenities and larger aircraft to accommodate demand.

Updated: 07-09-2025 17:17 IST
In a bid to enhance passenger comfort and connectivity, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian has called on the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to enable the operation of larger Airbus aircraft on domestic routes like Madurai and Tuticorin.

In a formal plea to Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, Subramanian highlighted the inconvenience faced by travelers, often forced to endure standing in shuttle buses due to inadequate seating capacity. These buses transport passengers to aircraft parked at distant bays due to lower parking fees.

Subramanian argued that deploying Airbus aircraft, which can accommodate more passengers than the currently used ATR planes, could alleviate these issues and better serve the significant number of travelers heading to key regional destinations.

