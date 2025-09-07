Drone Crisis: Unexplained Airspace Closure at Ramon's Skies

Disruption unfolded at Ramon's Skies with the abrupt closure of airspace above the southern Israeli airport on Sunday, announced by the nation's airports authority.

Speculation surrounds the closure as Ynet reported military investigations into a drone crash in the vicinity, though this remains unverified by Reuters.

Amid heightened inquiries, the Israeli military has yet to release any official comments, leaving the public in anticipation for further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)