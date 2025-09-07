Drone Crisis: Unexplained Airspace Closure at Ramon's Skies
Airspace over southern Israel's Ramon Airport was shut on Sunday by the airport's authority. Reports suggested a possible drone crash led to the closure. Military investigations are ongoing, but no official statements have been released by the Israeli military. Reason for the closure remains unclear.
Disruption unfolded at Ramon's Skies with the abrupt closure of airspace above the southern Israeli airport on Sunday, announced by the nation's airports authority.
Speculation surrounds the closure as Ynet reported military investigations into a drone crash in the vicinity, though this remains unverified by Reuters.
Amid heightened inquiries, the Israeli military has yet to release any official comments, leaving the public in anticipation for further details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
