Strike Action Grinds London Underground to a Halt

London Underground workers plan a week of rolling strikes starting Sunday, leading to significant travel disruptions. The RMT union demands improved pay, shift patterns, and workweek reductions, highlighting issues of fatigue. Other services, including the Docklands Light Railway, will also see interruptions due to the strikes.

  Country:
  • United Kingdom

This Sunday marks the commencement of a series of rolling strikes by London Underground workers, expected to halt the network and cause massive disruptions for travelers across the city. Passengers are encouraged to complete their trips by 6 p.m. on Sunday, as almost no Tube trains are anticipated between Monday and Thursday due to staggered walkouts.

Additionally, the Docklands Light Railway, serving financial hubs like Canary Wharf and the City of London, will not operate on Tuesday and Thursday. The RMT union's grievances revolve around pay, fatigue management, shift patterns, and reducing the working week.

RMT General Secretary Eddie Dempsey emphasized the serious impact of fatigue and aggravated shift rotations on members' health. Transport for London said that negotiations are ongoing, but the union insists on shortening the workweek as part of the deal, with members typically working 35 hours. Despite anticipated disruptions, the Elizabeth Line and overground rail will remain operational, although certain stations may experience overcrowding.

These strikes are also affecting cultural events in the capital, forcing British band Coldplay to reschedule concerts and U.S. artist Post Malone to postpone his performances until later in the month.

