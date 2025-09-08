Global Markets Brace for Impact Amid Political and Economic Shifts

In the wake of underwhelming U.S. labor data, global markets experienced notable shifts. The data solidified expectations for an interest rate cut, influencing market dynamics, as seen in stock rises and a wavering dollar.

Japan's economic landscape was thrust into uncertainty following the resignation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, stirring investor concerns. All eyes are on potential successors, with fiscal and monetary policies hanging in the balance.

Investor sentiment was further impacted by potential U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts, offering a cushion to stock markets but putting pressure on Treasury yields and the dollar. Meanwhile, commodity markets saw oil prices rise, while gold remained near record highs.

