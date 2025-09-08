Left Menu

India's Construction Titans Honored at CWGA 2025 Amid Mumbai's Major Transformation

The Construction World Global Awards 2025 celebrated India's construction sector leaders with awards to companies like L&T and individuals such as Ashwini Bhide. In tandem with Mumbai's ongoing infrastructure transformation, including the Mumbai Metro Line 3, discussions highlighted the importance of sustainable growth and innovation in the industry.

MMRDA, MMRCL Leaders reveal MMR transformation plan at India Construction Festival.
Construction industry's heavyweights including L&T, Afcons, and ITD Cementation were honored at the 23rd Construction World Global Awards 2025, hosted at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. Ashwini Bhide, Maharashtra's Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, and Jayanta Basu of ITD Cementation were awarded for their influential contributions to India's infrastructure development.

During the event, Bhide announced the imminent launch of Mumbai Metro Line 3 and outlined the city's multi-billion-dollar infrastructure transformation plan aimed at achieving a USD one trillion economy by 2030. Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee of MMRDA emphasized the agency's commitment to eco-friendly projects, such as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, which was completed ahead of schedule.

The celebration at CWGA 2025 also spotlighted industry innovation at the RAHSTA Expo, exhibiting advanced construction technologies. A Japan-India Road Engineering Seminar further explored future collaboration. These events underscore the infrastructure sector's role in propelling India's economic progress, with a focus on sustainable practices and comprehensive growth strategies.

