IFC Appoints Riccardo Puliti as Regional VP for Middle East and Central Asia

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has announced the appointment of Riccardo Puliti as its new Regional Vice President for the Middle East and Central Asia (MCT). Based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Puliti will oversee IFC’s operations across a diverse region that includes the Middle East, Central Asia, Türkiye, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

Leading IFC’s Mission in a Complex Region

The appointment comes at a critical time for the MCT region, which faces geopolitical tensions, economic fragility, and ongoing political challenges. Many countries in the area are also grappling with the dual need to diversify economies beyond hydrocarbons while creating sustainable jobs for rapidly growing populations.

In his new role, Puliti will focus on mobilizing private sector investments to support reforms, enhance competitiveness, and stimulate cross-border trade. IFC, working alongside the World Bank Group, aims to deliver financing and expertise that foster inclusive growth, resilience, and stability.

“The challenges in the region are substantial, but so are the opportunities,” Puliti said. “By working closely with the private sector, governments, and development partners, we can help countries diversify their economies, create quality jobs, and build resilience to global and regional shocks.”

Priorities for Transformation

Puliti outlined several areas where IFC will direct its efforts in the Middle East and Central Asia:

Job Creation: Supporting businesses and industries that provide sustainable employment, especially for youth and women.

Sustainable Infrastructure: Financing renewable energy, transport, and resilient urban infrastructure.

Inclusive Finance: Expanding innovative financial solutions to reach underserved populations, small businesses, and fragile states.

Cross-Border Investments: Encouraging regional connectivity and trade to enhance competitiveness.

He emphasized that IFC’s goal is to help attract both capital and expertise into economies transitioning toward diversified, innovation-driven growth models.

A Proven Track Record

Puliti brings extensive global experience to the role. Most recently, he served as IFC’s Regional Vice President for Asia and the Pacific, where he led a remarkable expansion:

Tripling investment volumes across the region.

Building a robust equity and debt portfolio .

Supporting key policy reforms to attract and retain private sector investors.

Before joining IFC in Asia, Puliti was the World Bank’s Vice President for Infrastructure, where he directed efforts to design and deliver large-scale infrastructure in developing countries. His leadership spanned roles as Regional Director for Infrastructure in Africa and Global Director for Energy & Extractives, positioning him as a global authority in development finance and infrastructure strategy.

Prior to his World Bank Group tenure, Puliti built a distinguished career at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and other financial institutions, working on projects that connected investment capital to transformative projects in emerging markets.

Vision for Inclusive Growth

Puliti stressed that IFC’s mission is not only about investment, but about creating a business environment conducive to innovation and risk-taking.

“Our mission is to work alongside the private sector to mobilize investments, accelerate innovation, and help establish a sustainable business environment,” he said. “We want to ensure that growth benefits all—especially women, young people, and underserved communities.”

Personal Background

An Italian national, Puliti holds an MBA from Instituto Superior de Estudios de la Empresa (IESE) in Spain. He also completed postgraduate studies at the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, and Imperial College London. His global education and decades of experience position him well to guide IFC’s strategy in a region at the crossroads of global trade, energy transitions, and demographic change.

Looking Ahead

As Puliti takes on his new mandate, IFC is expected to deepen its role as a catalyst for private-sector-driven development in the Middle East and Central Asia. By fostering reform, unlocking investment, and supporting inclusive projects, IFC aims to help the region address today’s challenges while building a more resilient and prosperous future.