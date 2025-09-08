Left Menu

Market Moves Amid Political Drama: Stocks Rise, Dollar Fluctuates

Stock markets saw gains as political turmoil unfolds in Japan and France, influencing currency dynamics and central bank activities. The dollar remained stable despite weak U.S. labor data prompting expectations of an interest rate cut. Meanwhile, commodities like gold and oil continued their upward trend amid economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Stocks experienced a boost while Treasury yields remained lower on Monday, propelled by expectations of an imminent interest rate cut following disappointing U.S. labor statistics. Investors are bracing for a politically charged week filled with critical economic data and decisive central bank activities.

In Japan, the resignation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stirred market movements, with the yen and long-term bonds declining, and stocks rising. The focus now shifts to identifying Ishiba's successor, with possible contenders like Sanae Takaichi, who supports more relaxed fiscal and monetary policies.

Meanwhile, France faces possible political upheaval as Prime Minister Francois Bayrou anticipates losing a confidence vote. The uncertainty regarding President Macron's next steps has affected French and broader European assets. Concurrently, the dollar hovers amidst fluctuations following weak U.S. job data, further influenced by political dynamics in Japan and France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

