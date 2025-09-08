Left Menu

Lifeline on Tracks: Special Train Service Amid Highway Closure

Northern Railways launched a special train from Katra to Sangaldan to support stranded passengers due to the Jammu-Srinagar highway closure. This service connects various stations, providing crucial relief to stranded citizens, students, and pilgrims amid landslide-induced roadblocks. The initiative underscores the vital role of railways during regional crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Northern Railways initiated a special local train service between Katra and Sangaldan to aid stranded passengers following the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Udhampur district.

This unprecedented service, spanning 63 km, supports hundreds affected by the blockage, including students and employees, easing their commute between Reasi and Ramban districts.

The service has been hailed as a crucial lifeline amid blocked roads, transporting essential goods and facilitating residents' safe return, with backing from Union Ministers and railway officials working round-the-clock to restore normalcy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

