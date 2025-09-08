South Korea Seeks Re-Entry for Workers Post-Massive U.S. Immigration Raid

In a significant turn of events, South Korea is actively working to ensure the safe re-entry of its citizens who were recently detained during a large-scale immigration raid at a U.S. car battery project site. Approximately 300 South Koreans were among the 475 individuals apprehended, causing alarm in Seoul and prompting critical diplomatic engagements.

South Korea's Foreign Minister, Cho Hyun, is set to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to address the issue. The incident, which has cast a shadow over bilateral relations, comes shortly after a meeting between the national leaders to bolster economic ties. The detained workers are expected to return home voluntarily, amid concerns about visa breaches.

The development also highlights ongoing struggles by foreign firms to find qualified local workers in the U.S. The South Korean government is advocating for a streamlined visa system to prevent such incidents, emphasizing the importance of maintaining robust economic partnerships in America.

