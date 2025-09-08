Left Menu

IIM Jammu Spearheads Proactive MSME Health Initiative in J&K

IIM Jammu collaborates with JKTPO and the directorates of industries and commerce to launch an MSME health clinic in Jammu and Kashmir. This initiative aims to identify and support stressed MSMEs through financial and non-financial interventions as part of a two-year RAMP programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:45 IST
IIM Jammu Spearheads Proactive MSME Health Initiative in J&K
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IIM Jammu has formalized an agreement with Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation and the directorates of industries and commerce to launch an MSME health clinic in the Union Territory. This initiative seeks to identify early signs of stress in MSMEs and offer financial and non-financial interventions tailored to their needs.

Hosted by IIM Jammu, a dedicated Project Management Unit will include specialists in branding, marketing, finance, technology, and strategy. Their efforts align with the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme, aiming to prevent enterprises from slipping into distress.

The initiative covers 959 MSMEs across J&K, implementing diagnostic studies, interventions, and sustainability frameworks in a three-phase process. The programme promises Rs 30.64 crore in resources, blending capital loans and strategic capacity-building support over a two-year period from FY 2024-25 to 2026-27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Africa's Bold Green Blueprint: Shaping Climate Solutions

Africa's Bold Green Blueprint: Shaping Climate Solutions

 Global
2
Devastating Punjab Floods: Call for Comprehensive Relief Package

Devastating Punjab Floods: Call for Comprehensive Relief Package

 India
3
Europe's New Global Strategy: Beyond Traditional Alliances

Europe's New Global Strategy: Beyond Traditional Alliances

 Germany
4
Lalu Prasad Yadav Challenges Legality of CBI FIR in Land-for-Jobs Scam

Lalu Prasad Yadav Challenges Legality of CBI FIR in Land-for-Jobs Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025