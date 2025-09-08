IIM Jammu Spearheads Proactive MSME Health Initiative in J&K

IIM Jammu has formalized an agreement with Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation and the directorates of industries and commerce to launch an MSME health clinic in the Union Territory. This initiative seeks to identify early signs of stress in MSMEs and offer financial and non-financial interventions tailored to their needs.

Hosted by IIM Jammu, a dedicated Project Management Unit will include specialists in branding, marketing, finance, technology, and strategy. Their efforts align with the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme, aiming to prevent enterprises from slipping into distress.

The initiative covers 959 MSMEs across J&K, implementing diagnostic studies, interventions, and sustainability frameworks in a three-phase process. The programme promises Rs 30.64 crore in resources, blending capital loans and strategic capacity-building support over a two-year period from FY 2024-25 to 2026-27.

