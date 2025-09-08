Liquid C2’s Cloudmania Partners with AvePoint to Expand Secure Cloud in Africa

Liquid C2, a business of Cassava Technologies and a leading African heritage global technology provider, has announced a strategic partnership between its Cloudmania business unit and global independent software vendor AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT). The agreement will see Cloudmania distribute AvePoint’s advanced cloud and SaaS management solutions across Africa, opening new markets and accelerating digital transformation on the continent.

Strengthening Africa’s Cloud Ecosystem

Through this partnership, AvePoint’s suite of tools—including data protection, governance, migration, and SaaS management solutions—will be integrated into Cloudmania’s Microsoft-based portfolio. This expansion strengthens Cloudmania’s existing offerings, allowing resellers, partners, and enterprises across diverse industries to deliver secure, compliant, and efficient digital services.

“Partnering with AvePoint is another significant milestone in our journey to becoming the leading provider of cloud solutions in Africa,” said Oswald Jumira, Chief Executive Officer of Liquid C2. “Incorporating AvePoint’s globally proven solutions into our services enables us to strengthen our existing offerings, equipping our partners and customers with the tools they need to close cyber security gaps, ensure compliance, and unlock new opportunities for innovation and growth.”

Africa’s Growing Cloud Opportunity

Africa is one of the fastest-growing markets for cloud adoption, with enterprises, SMEs, and public sector entities increasingly shifting operations to digital platforms. However, concerns around data security, compliance, and resilience remain barriers to scaling cloud solutions.

AvePoint’s entry into Africa through Cloudmania is designed to address these concerns by providing scalable, enterprise-grade solutions hosted on Microsoft Azure and supported by regional data centres. This ensures that local compliance requirements are met while maintaining global security standards.

“Africa is one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing markets for cloud. Our exclusive partnership with Cloudmania means we can bring our innovations to a wider audience, empowering organisations of every size and sector to protect their data, streamline their operations, and realise the full value of their digital transformation strategies,” said Mohammed Helaly, Sr. Sales Director for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa at AvePoint.

Enabling Digital Transformation and Compliance

AvePoint’s solutions are designed to help organisations move beyond traditional storage-based backup models, offering a cost-effective, reliable, and simplified approach to data protection and compliance. By ensuring operational resilience and safeguarding critical information, these solutions directly support Africa’s digital transformation agenda.

The partnership comes at a time when many African enterprises are seeking to embrace hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, requiring secure migration tools, governance frameworks, and integrated SaaS management capabilities. With Cloudmania’s strong distribution network and AvePoint’s technology leadership, businesses across sectors such as finance, healthcare, education, and government stand to benefit.

Empowering Partners Across the Continent

Cloudmania, Liquid C2’s award-winning distribution business, serves as a critical enabler for African technology partners, resellers, and managed service providers. Its ecosystem approach ensures that innovations such as AvePoint’s solutions can be widely adopted across the continent.

The collaboration also highlights Cassava Technologies’ broader mission to drive digital inclusion and innovation in Africa by providing cutting-edge technology that supports economic growth and competitiveness.

Looking Ahead

As African markets accelerate their adoption of cloud computing, partnerships like the one between Cloudmania and AvePoint will be instrumental in ensuring that growth is secure, compliant, and sustainable. By bridging global expertise with African distribution networks, this alliance strengthens Africa’s position in the global digital economy.

With demand for secure cloud solutions expected to continue rising, Liquid C2 and AvePoint are positioning themselves at the heart of Africa’s next wave of digital innovation.