Adda Education: Aiming for Excellence in CUET UG 2025 with Top Performances

Adda Education, India's premier career-enablement ecosystem, celebrates stellar results in the CUET UG 2025 exams with five students securing places in the Top 20. The institution is expanding its offline presence in Delhi-NCR to offer specialized CUET preparation tailored to students' needs.

Updated: 08-09-2025 19:12 IST
In an outstanding achievement, Adda Education has announced that its students secured top positions in the CUET UG 2025 examination. Five students from the CUET Adda program were ranked among the Top 20 nationwide, with All India Ranks of 2, 3, 7, 8, and 20, highlighting their comprehensive preparation and dedication.

The institution, recognized as a leading career-enablement ecosystem in India, has risen to meet the growing demand for specialized preparation for the CUET exams, doubling the number of its operational centers across the Delhi-NCR region. The new centers aim to provide students with structured, offline preparation focused specifically on CUET, complementing the digital offerings already available.

Anil Nagar, Founder & CEO of Adda Education, expressed pride in the students' accomplishments, emphasizing the organization's commitment to accessible, quality preparation for college aspirants. Since its launch in 2022, CUET Adda has consistently delivered exceptional results, reflecting Adda Education's mission to empower learners and shape the career readiness of future generations in Bharat.

