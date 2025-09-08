Left Menu

Czech Republic Expels Belarusian Diplomat Amid Espionage Accusations

The Czech Republic announced the expulsion of a Belarusian diplomat accused of espionage. The foreign ministry declared the diplomat persona non grata, citing intolerance for the abuse of diplomatic cover. The move was made public via a post on the social media platform, X.

Updated: 08-09-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:24 IST
The Czech Republic is taking decisive action by expelling a Belarusian diplomat over allegations of espionage. On Monday, the foreign ministry made the announcement, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy for misusing diplomatic status.

The diplomat in question has been declared persona non grata. This expulsion highlights ongoing tensions and underscores the importance of adhering to international diplomatic norms.

The ministry's statement regarding the expulsion was shared through a post on the social media platform, X, reflecting the Czech Republic's firm stance on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

