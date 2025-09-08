Argentina's Market Turmoil: Peso Plunges Amid Political Defeat

Argentina's financial markets experienced dramatic declines on Monday following a heavy defeat for President Javier Milei's party against the Peronist opposition in local elections. This landslide loss sent the peso to a historic low and created ripples across stock indices, with Argentine equities dropping sharply.

The political setback casts doubt over the government's reform agenda, posing a formidable challenge ahead of the national midterm elections scheduled for October 26. The situation leads to a precarious choice for authorities: either allow for further peso depreciation or employ foreign reserves to maintain currency stability.

As nervousness intensifies among investors, the current market dynamics further pressure Argentina's ability to navigate external debt commitments and adhere to IMF program conditions. The midterm election outcome could significantly influence market confidence in the months ahead, dictating the country's economic trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)