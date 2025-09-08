Nzimande Urges Developing Nations to Tackle Digital Divide at GovTech 2025

South Africa’s Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, has called on developing nations to intensify efforts to close the digital divide, stressing that uneven adoption of new technologies is undermining economic growth, governance, and social development. He delivered the remarks at the GovTech 2025 Conference, currently underway in Durban.

Challenges Facing Developing Nations

Speaking on Monday, Nzimande outlined the difficulties that many countries in the Global South face in integrating digital technologies into governance and service delivery. He pointed to the slow, uneven, and discordant adoption of technologies as a factor weakening the capacity of governments to effectively collect, store, process, and apply data.

This gap, he argued, directly impacts the ability of states to anticipate and respond to pressing issues such as:

Urbanisation and spatial planning

Population growth and migration

Climate change and natural disasters

Health crises, including pandemics like COVID-19

“The disjointed adoption of digital technologies compromises our ability to predict and respond to real-world challenges,” Nzimande said.

Strengthening Data Protocols and Regional Cooperation

Highlighting the urgency of establishing frameworks for seamless data flow, Nzimande said that data systems must be harmonised to effectively manage both national priorities and transnational challenges.

He urged support for regional and continental initiatives such as:

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Digital Trade Protocol , which seeks to expand intra-African trade in digital goods and services.

The African Union’s Digital Transformation Strategy for Africa (2020–2030), which envisions a continent where digital technologies foster integration, inclusivity, and economic growth.

“These frameworks remind us that digital transformation cannot succeed in isolation. It must be collaborative, inclusive, and aligned with broader continental goals,” he noted.

South Africa’s Domestic Strategies

Nzimande highlighted South Africa’s own initiatives, particularly the Decadal Plan for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), which aims to modernise key sectors of the economy, drive industrialisation, and enhance digital skills.

“Through this plan, we seek to intensify South Africa’s economic transformation by driving the modernisation of key sectors of our economy,” he told delegates, stressing that investment in foundational digital capabilities is essential for competitiveness in the global economy.

Technology as a Force for Progress and Risk

The Minister also reflected on the profound impact of technological advancements over the past half-century. “Over the last 50 years or so, we have seen the emergence of a number of technologies that have transformed our world in ways even exceeding our most optimistic expectations,” he said.

He gave examples of how artificial intelligence (AI) is already being applied in critical fields such as:

Healthcare : medical imaging analysis, drug discovery, and personalised treatments.

Agriculture : precision farming and data-driven productivity.

Education: digital learning platforms and adaptive technologies.

However, he cautioned that these advances must be carefully managed to prevent misuse.

“AI and related technologies have presented us with new concerns about how these tools are being appropriated, tested and used as extensions of the power of regimes based on human rights abuses, domination and exploitation,” Nzimande warned.

Ensuring Equitable Access to Data

Central to Nzimande’s address was the importance of equitable access to data, which he described as a critical enabler of digital transformation and economic inclusion.

“There is no doubt that access to data is a key enabler for digital transformation and the digital economy, and it is, therefore, critical for us as government to ensure equitable access to data to foster digital and economic inclusion,” he said.

GovTech 2025: Driving Digital Governance

Now in its 16th edition, the GovTech Conference is hosted by the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) and supported by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies. It is being held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban from 8–10 September 2025.

The three-day conference brings together public and private sector ICT stakeholders, policymakers, academics, and citizen representatives to deliberate on the intersection of technology and governance. This year’s theme places emphasis on digital transformation, data governance, and inclusive innovation as drivers of service delivery and sustainable development.

Looking Ahead

Nzimande concluded by urging African governments to seize opportunities offered by digitalisation, while being vigilant about the risks. He stressed that digital transformation must be inclusive, rights-based, and aligned with developmental priorities, ensuring that no community or sector is left behind.

By embedding innovation, governance, and human rights into digital strategies, he said, developing countries can not only catch up with global technological shifts but also lead in shaping technologies that serve humanity equitably.