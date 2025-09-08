European Markets Steady Amid Political Unrest in France

On Monday, European shares wrapped up the trading day on a high note, with French equities also climbing as investors remained composed ahead of a significant no-confidence vote. The vote, which saw French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou ousted, raises concerns about the nation's political stability amid mounting debt worries.

Despite the current upswing, French stocks have lagged behind the broader STOXX 600 this year, pressured by escalating bond yields. The political shake-up in France, where Bayrou's fragile minority government crumbled, could exacerbate the country's problems as Europe contends with challenges such as Russia's actions in Ukraine and rising tensions with the U.S.

STOXX 600 sectors generally fared well, with retail leading the charge, while banks recovered from recent losses. Meanwhile, oil and gas stocks mirrored global crude price hikes. However, the telecom sector dipped, reflecting setbacks in EchoStar and SpaceX dealings. Britain's Phoenix Group was the most notable loser, facing revaluation struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)