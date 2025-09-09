Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Freight Train Slams into Bus in Mexico

A freight train collided with a double-decker bus in Atlacomulco, Mexico, killing at least 10 and injuring over 40. The accident occurred in a busy industrial area, and authorities are investigating. The incident highlights the growing issue of accidents at grade-level crossings in Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlacomulco | Updated: 09-09-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 01:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic accident occurred when a freight train collided with a double-decker bus in Atlacomulco, northwest of Mexico City, early Monday morning, leaving at least 10 dead and over 40 injured, according to local authorities.

The collision happened in an industrial zone and has prompted an investigation by state prosecutors. The bus involved, belonging to the Herradura de Plata line, was severely damaged in the incident.

Authorities are still working at the scene, and the bus company has not yet commented on the incident. The railway operator expressed condolences to the victims' families and confirmed their cooperation with ongoing investigations.

