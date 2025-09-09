Tragic Collision: Freight Train Slams into Bus in Mexico

A tragic accident occurred when a freight train collided with a double-decker bus in Atlacomulco, northwest of Mexico City, early Monday morning, leaving at least 10 dead and over 40 injured, according to local authorities.

The collision happened in an industrial zone and has prompted an investigation by state prosecutors. The bus involved, belonging to the Herradura de Plata line, was severely damaged in the incident.

Authorities are still working at the scene, and the bus company has not yet commented on the incident. The railway operator expressed condolences to the victims' families and confirmed their cooperation with ongoing investigations.