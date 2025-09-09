Tragic Collision: Train and Bus Crash Claims Lives in Mexico

A tragic accident in central Mexico has left ten dead and at least 61 injured following the collision between a freight train and a double-decker passenger bus. The railway operator, Canadian Pacific Kansas City de Mexico, conveyed condolences to the victims' families and called for strict adherence to road signs at railroad crossings.

The incident took place in an industrial zone on the highway linking Atlacomulco with Maravatio, as reported by local authorities. Visuals from the crash site depict severe damage to the bus, prompting emergency services to secure the area. The attorney general's office confirmed casualties, noting that several injured individuals were released quickly from hospitals, while others remain in severe condition.

Deadly bus accidents are a frequent issue in Latin America, with the Mexican government's 2023 report identifying over 12,000 crashes on federal highways. President Claudia Sheinbaum's administration aims to expand the passenger rail network significantly to improve safety and connectivity in Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)