The Murdoch family has settled a contentious power struggle within their media empire, empowering electoral eldest son Lachlan Murdoch. This deal, announced on Monday, secures leadership over prominent outlets like Fox News and the Wall Street Journal, thereby concluding talks on succession post-Rupert Murdoch.

With affirmed governance, heirs Prudence, Elisabeth, and James Murdoch will each secure financial gains nearing $1.1 billion by selling holdings in Fox and News Corp. A new family trust will also be established to benefit Lachlan Murdoch and his younger half-siblings, securing a significant stake in both companies.

Underpinning this resolution was a legal battle over the family trust in a Nevada court. Rupert Murdoch's attempt to amend the trust faced judicial rejection, sparking negotiations leading to this settlement. Despite the familial upheaval, media control remains firmly conservative, as analyzed by Madison & Wall's media expert Brian Wieser.