Left Menu

Murdoch Dynasty Unveils New Power Structure Amidst Succession Saga

The Murdoch family resolved a high-stakes battle over succession in their media empire, resulting in Lachlan Murdoch consolidating control. Simultaneously, Rupert Murdoch's other children will receive significant financial compensation, ending internal disputes and maintaining the conservative stance of their media outlets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 05:31 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 05:31 IST
Murdoch Dynasty Unveils New Power Structure Amidst Succession Saga

The Murdoch family has settled a contentious power struggle within their media empire, empowering electoral eldest son Lachlan Murdoch. This deal, announced on Monday, secures leadership over prominent outlets like Fox News and the Wall Street Journal, thereby concluding talks on succession post-Rupert Murdoch.

With affirmed governance, heirs Prudence, Elisabeth, and James Murdoch will each secure financial gains nearing $1.1 billion by selling holdings in Fox and News Corp. A new family trust will also be established to benefit Lachlan Murdoch and his younger half-siblings, securing a significant stake in both companies.

Underpinning this resolution was a legal battle over the family trust in a Nevada court. Rupert Murdoch's attempt to amend the trust faced judicial rejection, sparking negotiations leading to this settlement. Despite the familial upheaval, media control remains firmly conservative, as analyzed by Madison & Wall's media expert Brian Wieser.

TRENDING

1
Nepal Lifts Social Media Ban After Deadly Protests

Nepal Lifts Social Media Ban After Deadly Protests

 Global
2
Operation Midway Blitz: Controversial Immigration Crackdown in Chicago

Operation Midway Blitz: Controversial Immigration Crackdown in Chicago

 Global
3
Japan Weighs Support for Ambitious Alaska Gas Pipeline Project

Japan Weighs Support for Ambitious Alaska Gas Pipeline Project

 Global
4
South Korea Initiates Worker Repatriation from Atlanta

South Korea Initiates Worker Repatriation from Atlanta

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025