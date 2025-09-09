South Korea Initiates Worker Repatriation from Atlanta

The South Korean government is set to send a chartered plane to Atlanta this Wednesday with the aim of repatriating its nationals. These individuals have reportedly been detained in the United States.

The initiative was disclosed by the Yonhap News Agency, signaling South Korea's active efforts to resolve the matter involving its citizens stranded due to legal complications.

This development highlights the diplomatic agility of South Korea in ensuring the safety and quick return of its citizens amid international challenges.

