South Korea Initiates Worker Repatriation from Atlanta

South Korea plans to dispatch a chartered plane to Atlanta this Wednesday to repatriate workers detained in the United States, as reported by Yonhap News Agency. This move underscores a proactive response by South Korea to address the situation involving its citizens abroad.

Updated: 09-09-2025 06:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 06:06 IST
  • South Korea

The South Korean government is set to send a chartered plane to Atlanta this Wednesday with the aim of repatriating its nationals. These individuals have reportedly been detained in the United States.

The initiative was disclosed by the Yonhap News Agency, signaling South Korea's active efforts to resolve the matter involving its citizens stranded due to legal complications.

This development highlights the diplomatic agility of South Korea in ensuring the safety and quick return of its citizens amid international challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

