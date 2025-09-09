Left Menu

Galaxy Medicare Limited Launches IPO to Raise ₹22.31 Crores

Galaxy Medicare Limited is set to launch its IPO on September 10, 2025, aiming to raise ₹22.31 crore. The funds will boost manufacturing by acquiring new machinery, supporting working capital, and enhancing operational capacities, thus positioning the company for growth in the medical devices sector.

Updated: 09-09-2025 11:06 IST
Galaxy Medicare Limited IPO Opens on Sep 10, 2025. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai, India - Galaxy Medicare Limited is gearing up to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 10, 2025, with the goal of raising ₹22.31 crore. The IPO will be listed on the NSE Emerge platform, offering 41,32,000 equity shares at a price band of ₹51 - ₹54 per share.

Proceeds from the IPO will be strategically directed to fund capital expenditures, specifically for acquiring new machinery for the company's manufacturing facility in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. This investment aims to enhance production efficiency and product quality. Funds will also support working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Galaxy's Managing Director, Mr. Dillip Kumar Das, highlighted the company's commitment to quality and innovation over its three-decade journey. The IPO is seen as a significant step towards expanding manufacturing capabilities and meeting growing market demands in the healthcare sector both domestically and internationally.

