ETHICON 2025 Illuminates Ethics as Core Capital for BFSI Industry

Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance's ETHICON 2025 highlighted the need for ethics in the BFSI sector. Engaging discussions on data privacy, AI compliance, and empathy underscored trust as a strategic asset. Industry leaders emphasized ethical integrity for sustainable growth in a digital age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:09 IST
SSBF's ETHICON 2025 highlights ethics and trust as key drivers of BFSI growth. Image Credit: ANI
In Pune, Maharashtra, the Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance (SSBF) recently hosted the annual ETHICON 2025 conclave. The event was centered on the theme 'Trust as Capital, Ethics at Core - The BFSI Imperative,' drawing a distinguished panel of leaders to discuss the formative role of ethics in the rapidly evolving Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry.

The event commenced with traditional lamp lighting and an inaugural address from Dr. Neha Parashar, Director of SSBF, who emphasized the critical nature of maintaining ethical standards amid swift technological advancements. A significant attraction of ETHICON 2025 was 'Ethowl,' a mascot representing wisdom, trust, and ethical insight. The introduction of this symbol underscored the conference's commitment to ethical guidance.

Keynote speaker Mr. Amit Vadera, Managing Director of Protiviti, highlighted that ethical practices within organizations are vital for cultivating investor confidence and customer loyalty in uncertain times. An insightful panel featuring industry experts discussed essential topics, including the new Digital Personal Data Protection law, AI's role in compliance, and integrating empathy in decision-making, offering a broad view of future challenges and opportunities in the BFSI sector.

Closing remarks by Dr. Jayashree Bhattacharjee, Assistant Professor at SSBF, and a lively Q&A session facilitated a meaningful exchange between students and experts. Attended by over 200 people, ETHICON 2025 successfully created a dynamic venue for sharing knowledge and fostering thought leadership to shape the future of financial services.

