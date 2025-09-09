Left Menu

Corporate India Faces Mixed Hiring Prospects Amid Dynamic Market

Corporate India's hiring plans for the October-December quarter are experiencing a slight slowdown, with a 7% decrease in the employment outlook from the previous quarter. Despite this, India maintains a robust positioning globally. Companies focus on balancing workforce flexibility to navigate wage pressures and technological advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:29 IST
Corporate India Faces Mixed Hiring Prospects Amid Dynamic Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent survey has highlighted a marginal decline in Corporate India's hiring plans for the last quarter of the year. The survey, conducted by ManpowerGroup, shows that the India Net Employment Outlook (NEO) stands at 40%, reflecting a 7% dip from the previous quarter, but an 18% rise from the same period last year.

Despite the slowdown, Indian employers report the second-highest hiring outlook globally, standing 17 points above the international average. With record GDP growth projections led by the services sector, firms remain cautious about expansion due to dwindling foreign investment sentiment while managing wage pressures and technological changes.

To stay adaptable, businesses increasingly rely on a blend of permanent, temporary, and consultant talent. Highlighting these trends, Sandeep Gulati, Managing Director of ManpowerGroup India, notes that adaptive workforce strategies are essential to maintain India's competitiveness. Meanwhile, regions like North India are seeing shifting hiring dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Light: Dr. Kenichi Iga's VCSEL Triumph

Revolutionizing Light: Dr. Kenichi Iga's VCSEL Triumph

 Japan
2
India Elects New Vice President Amid Political Maneuvering

India Elects New Vice President Amid Political Maneuvering

 Global
3
Putin's 'Novorossiya' Dream: The Geostrategic Battle for Ukraine's Black Sea Coast

Putin's 'Novorossiya' Dream: The Geostrategic Battle for Ukraine's Black Sea...

 United Kingdom
4
Unveiling the Truth: Battling Cancer Misinformation in the Age of Social Media

Unveiling the Truth: Battling Cancer Misinformation in the Age of Social Med...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025