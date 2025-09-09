Left Menu

GST Rate Reduction Drives Growth for Krishival Foods

Krishival Foods Limited applauds the GST rate cut on nuts, dried fruits, and ice cream. This move, effective September 22, aims to boost the packaged food sector by making high-quality products more affordable, especially during the festive season. Krishival plans to expand its offerings in response.

In a significant development for the packaged food sector, Krishival Foods Limited has expressed approval of the recent reduction in GST rates on nuts, dried fruits, and ice cream. The GST Council's decision, reached during its 56th meeting, sees the rates drop from 12% to 5% for nuts and dried fruits, and from 18% to 5% for ice cream, effective September 22, 2025.

Sujit Bangar, Chairman of Krishival Foods, hailed this adjustment as transformative, expecting it to invigorate category growth and fortify India's status as a burgeoning market for premium consumables. Krishival Foods, a leader in the FMCG domain, is poised to leverage this opportunity by widening product availability, introducing new innovations, and ensuring affordability for consumers nationwide.

With the festive season on the horizon, this policy shift is anticipated to amplify consumption across packaged food categories, ensuring greater access to premium nuts, dried fruits, and ice cream. Krishival Foods is set to capitalize on this momentum by expanding its market reach and diversifying its product offerings.

