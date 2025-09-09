Left Menu

Engine Detachment Drama: What Happened on the Chapra-Gorakhpur Intercity Express?

The engine of the Chapra-Gorakhpur Intercity Express detached from the train's coaches shortly after leaving Nunkhar station, causing panic among passengers. No injuries were reported. An investigation into the loose coupling is underway, with senior officials examining the incident to determine the technical causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 09-09-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 13:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The train journey on the Chapra-Gorakhpur Intercity Express took an unexpected turn when its engine detached from the coaches just after departing from Nunkhar railway station.

Passengers were thrown into panic as the detached engine moved ahead, leaving them on the platform with no reported injuries.

The railway authorities are investigating the incident, suspecting a coupling issue, with further insights to follow an official probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

