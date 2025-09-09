Gas Leak Panic on Mumbai-Agra Highway: Averted Disaster

An LPG tanker overturned near Chandwad on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Nashik, triggering a substantial gas leak and panic among residents on Tuesday. Fortunately, the incident resulted in no injuries.

Authorities, including police, the Chandwad tehsildar, and a BPCL technical team, have been working tirelessly for 15 hours to contain the leak from the overturned BPCL tanker at Rahud Ghat.

To ensure public safety, the Nashik-Dhule highway was closed at Chandwad Square, causing traffic to be diverted. Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil urged locals to stay calm and await resolution by 4 PM.

(With inputs from agencies.)