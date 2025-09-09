Left Menu

Gas Leak Panic on Mumbai-Agra Highway: Averted Disaster

An LPG tanker overturned on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Nashik, causing a significant gas leak and widespread panic. While no injuries occurred, authorities, including local police and BPCL teams, worked urgently to stop the leak. Traffic was halted and diverted as precautionary measures were implemented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 09-09-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 13:22 IST
An LPG tanker overturned near Chandwad on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Nashik, triggering a substantial gas leak and panic among residents on Tuesday. Fortunately, the incident resulted in no injuries.

Authorities, including police, the Chandwad tehsildar, and a BPCL technical team, have been working tirelessly for 15 hours to contain the leak from the overturned BPCL tanker at Rahud Ghat.

To ensure public safety, the Nashik-Dhule highway was closed at Chandwad Square, causing traffic to be diverted. Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil urged locals to stay calm and await resolution by 4 PM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

