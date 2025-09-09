Air Travel Disruption Amid Political Turmoil in Nepal

Air India canceled its flights connecting Delhi to Kathmandu on Tuesday due to the closure of Tribhuvan International Airport amid escalating anti-government protests in Nepal.

Political unrest in Kathmandu, highlighted by the resignation of Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, has led to significant disruptions, including the airport's temporary closure.

The airline announced the cancellation of flights AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218, and AI211/212, stating that it is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates. IndiGo has also grounded its services to the Nepalese capital.