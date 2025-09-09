Air Travel Disruption Amid Political Turmoil in Nepal
Recent anti-government protests in Nepal have led to the temporary closure of Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport, prompting Air India to cancel its scheduled flights between Delhi and Kathmandu. The situation follows Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation. IndiGo has also cancelled its flights to Kathmandu.
Air India canceled its flights connecting Delhi to Kathmandu on Tuesday due to the closure of Tribhuvan International Airport amid escalating anti-government protests in Nepal.
Political unrest in Kathmandu, highlighted by the resignation of Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, has led to significant disruptions, including the airport's temporary closure.
The airline announced the cancellation of flights AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218, and AI211/212, stating that it is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates. IndiGo has also grounded its services to the Nepalese capital.
