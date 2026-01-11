Death toll in crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran spikes to at least 538 people, activists say, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 11-01-2026 22:03 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
