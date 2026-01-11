Uproar in Minneapolis: Homeland Security Expands Force Amid Protests

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is ramping up its presence in Minnesota, deploying additional officers after a woman's fatal shooting by an immigration agent spurred protests. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the move on Fox News, labeling it the DHS's largest operation ever in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

Noem announced that federal officers already in Minnesota will be bolstered as part of a safety measure aimed at protecting Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol officials. These new deployments align with over 1,000 rallies nationwide contesting federal deportation tactics and the shooting death of Renee Good by an ICE officer.

The shooting has ignited controversy, with Minnesota officials deeming it unjustified based on video evidence. While Noem argues self-defense, the Minnesota authorities have initiated their own investigation, facing a lack of cooperation from the FBI. The situation remains tense as both federal and state investigations unfold.

