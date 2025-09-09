Londoners Swap Commutes: Bikes, Buses, Boats Amid Tube Strike

Londons commuters took to alternative modes of transport as the Tube network faced a two-day shutdown due to a staff strike. With trains halted, there was an uptick in bike-sharing and river transport usage, highlighting London's reliance on public transport.

The shutdown's effects are predicted to weigh heavily on the capital's finances, with a direct £230 million economic impact forecasted. Electric bike provider Lime noted a substantial 58% rise in trips during Monday's peak hours, evidence of a shift in commuting habits.

The strike, spearheaded by the RMT union, calls for better pay and restructured working conditions. London's public transport landscape is being reshaped, with political pressure mounting on Prime Minister Keir Starmer's administration to find a solution to the strike crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)