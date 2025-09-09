Left Menu

Londoners Swap Commutes: Bikes, Buses, Boats Amid Tube Strike

A strike on London's underground 'Tube' led commuters to rely on bikes, buses, and riverboats. This shutdown is predicted to cost London's economy £230 million directly. Bike-sharing services saw a significant rise in demand, while river transport experienced increased usage. The strike revolves around disputes over pay and working hours.

Londons commuters took to alternative modes of transport as the Tube network faced a two-day shutdown due to a staff strike. With trains halted, there was an uptick in bike-sharing and river transport usage, highlighting London's reliance on public transport.

The shutdown's effects are predicted to weigh heavily on the capital's finances, with a direct £230 million economic impact forecasted. Electric bike provider Lime noted a substantial 58% rise in trips during Monday's peak hours, evidence of a shift in commuting habits.

The strike, spearheaded by the RMT union, calls for better pay and restructured working conditions. London's public transport landscape is being reshaped, with political pressure mounting on Prime Minister Keir Starmer's administration to find a solution to the strike crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

